The Long-Standing Southern Tradition Of The Groom's Wedding Cake

"We agree on one thing," the bride, Shelby, says in the midst of a last-minute row with her mother, "the groom's cake! It's awful." The cake, she notes with a tinge of disgust, is made in the likeness of an armadillo with a gruesome red velvet interior. The women all react in disgust and disbelief. This charming exchange comes by way of the 1980s classic film "Steel Magnolias," which documents the lives of six Southern women living in Louisiana. The armadillo groom's cake is certainly a highlight of the film. However, if you're not well versed in Southern marriage tradition, you might be left scratching your head as to what a groom's cake even is, and why in the world it would ever take the shape of an armadillo.

Well, as to why anyone would choose an armadillo-shaped cake is still a bit of a mystery. As to what a groom's cake is, that's a bit easier to answer. Essentially, a groom's cake is a cake made for the groom, separate from the wedding cake, that is meant to express his interests or hobbies. It is often seen as a gift from the bride to the groom, as a means of including the groom's interest in a wedding otherwise focused on the bride. The tradition arises from the 19th century in England, and soon made its way to the United States, where it was, for a time, popular across the nation. But as time has worn in, it seems that the South has held closer to this tradition than other regions. Speaking of quirky Southern wedding traditions, if having a groom's cake seems fun, you'll want to try burying some bourbon for good luck as well.