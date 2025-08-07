You Usually Shouldn't Order Risotto When Dining Out. Here's Why

When you're dining out, you want to make sure that you're getting the best experience possible for your money. It can feel like such a waste, or at least a missed opportunity, to have a lackluster experience at a restaurant. That's why you'll even see guides for how to avoid ordering the wrong thing at restaurants. And if you were to ask certain restaurateurs, they would advise against ordering the risotto, no matter how much you might be in the mood for it.

Joe Isidori, the co-founder of Black Tap and the owner of New York's Arthur & Sons, suggests that risotto is usually an item best avoided when dining out. As for the reasoning why, he keeps the answer quite logical: "You can't rush risotto." He explains, "It's a dish that demands patience and constant attention. If you try to speed it up, you're going to lose that creamy texture that makes it what it is and you'll end up with something closer to rice soup than real risotto." With the time and labor required to make risotto, some restaurants might pre-make theirs or simply cut corners to try and speed things up.

Subpar risotto is certainly not what you want when eating out, but with the demands of a restaurant's kitchen, that may be what you're in store for if you order it. In that case, you're probably better off learning how to make the perfect risotto at home and enjoying something else when dining out.