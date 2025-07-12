The Worst Hot Dog To Reach For If You Care About Flavor And Texture
Working from the premise that there's a hot dog out there for everyone, Chowhound systematically tested classic franks offered by 12 brands to find the best and worst hot dogs at the grocery store so readers can determine which might suit their taste the best. While most hot dogs had at least something going for them — be it on the palate or in the price — unfortunately, Applegate Organics' hot dog was disappointing all around. Its name, The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog, seemed promising, but when it came down to it, the franks didn't deliver. Perhaps its chicken and turkey variants may be stronger options, though the uncured beef ones are better left on the shelf.
Not only was this pack of 'dogs double the price of some of the other brands, but it tasted both metallic and artificial, and had a very chewy mouthfeel. The artificial taste is especially concerning, since the brand offers meats that are organic and specifically free of artificial ingredients. Nevertheless, the beef used in Applegate's hot dog is both 100% grass-fed (which tastes different to grain-fed beef) and certifiably regenerative, aka raised using sustainable practices. So if you are more worried about your hot dog's origin than the final product, it's possible that The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog may yet be the frank for you. But in terms of flavor and texture, it comes last.
Improving a mediocre hot dog
If you happen to have a pack of Applegate hot dogs in your fridge already, don't worry — and definitely don't throw them out. Hot dogs are the perfect vessel for a variety of condiments (why else would there be so many American hot dog styles?). Just load 'em up and let the mustard, relish, sauerkraut, chili, etc. take center stage, distracting the consumer from the questionable frankfurter underneath.
And of course, you could always choose a more flavorful cooking style. For its taste test, Chowhound roasted the hot dogs at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, purposefully foregoing a cooking style that might mask the unadulterated taste of the franks. Grilling will leave your franks with a nice toothsome char — but you could also pan fry or leave them in the oven long enough that they acquire a more developed color, be your preferred hot dog golden-brown or black and crispy. Applegate itself recommends either grilling its hot dogs or simmering them in boiling water for five minutes.
Finally, if you deem this dog simply too subpar to stand on its own, you can always slice and dice it into a recipe. Consider hot dog hash (cubed hot dogs, potatoes, peppers, and onions), a mac and cheese with wieners, or a classic beans and franks dish. With mixed with other savory ingredients, the potentially off-putting taste and texture of your Applegate hot dogs may be more bearable.