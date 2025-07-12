The Worst Hot Dog To Reach For If You Care About Flavor And Texture

Working from the premise that there's a hot dog out there for everyone, Chowhound systematically tested classic franks offered by 12 brands to find the best and worst hot dogs at the grocery store so readers can determine which might suit their taste the best. While most hot dogs had at least something going for them — be it on the palate or in the price — unfortunately, Applegate Organics' hot dog was disappointing all around. Its name, The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog, seemed promising, but when it came down to it, the franks didn't deliver. Perhaps its chicken and turkey variants may be stronger options, though the uncured beef ones are better left on the shelf.

Not only was this pack of 'dogs double the price of some of the other brands, but it tasted both metallic and artificial, and had a very chewy mouthfeel. The artificial taste is especially concerning, since the brand offers meats that are organic and specifically free of artificial ingredients. Nevertheless, the beef used in Applegate's hot dog is both 100% grass-fed (which tastes different to grain-fed beef) and certifiably regenerative, aka raised using sustainable practices. So if you are more worried about your hot dog's origin than the final product, it's possible that The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog may yet be the frank for you. But in terms of flavor and texture, it comes last.