How To Prevent Soggy Bread When Packing Lobster Rolls For On The Go

Lobster rolls are the perfect summer treat — and they make an excellent picnic food because they're handheld. There are plenty of tips for building the perfect roll, but a big one is avoiding a soggy bun. Most cold lobster rolls contain lobster salad, known as a Maine-style roll, which is made with mayonnaise, plus add-ons like chives or a squeeze of lemon juice, and creates moisture that could lead to soggy bread if it's packed too early. To help prevent this, you can make the lobster salad ahead of time, but don't put it on the rolls until you're ready to eat.

Maine rolls might be better for a picnic because they're served cold, making them easier to regulate the temperature with just some ice, but the same moisture problem applies for Connecticut-style rolls, too (the key difference between the two is that Connecticut-style is served warm, with butter). When toasting the buns for preparation, wait until they completely cool before packing them in a sealable bag. Otherwise, the condensation from their warmth will cause them to get soggy, even without any salad. In a separate container, pack the lobster salad, then assemble them at the last minute.