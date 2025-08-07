Get Crispier Chicken At Raising Cane's Using This Magic Ordering Phrase
Prior to the 1950s, fast food restaurants were almost non-existent. But that decade brought the rise of cheap, accessible restaurants where people could grab a meal in minutes, thanks in part to the expansion of highways. And these days, the typical burger joint is now competing with all kinds of fast food spots, including those that primarily serve chicken, such as Raising Cane's. The point of fast food is to get the food out quickly, but if you want a custom order, all you have to do is ask. Need that Raising Cane's chicken extra crispy? Just say the magic words: "Can I get that extra crispy?" The same request works for the chain's fries, too.
It used to be that what was on the menu was all you could order. But in the age of social media, fast food hacks have become more common, and special requests are the new normal. While your local Raising Cane's might have to cook you a fresh batch of chicken — this depends on its own cooking methods and timeline — it's unlikely that the employees would decline the request, as long as you're fine with possibly waiting a little longer for your order.
Other Raising Cane's hacks to upgrade your meal
The restaurant's box combo is a frequently ordered item, and there's no harm in asking for those chicken strips extra crispy. But according to the chain's CEO Todd Graves, there's another hack you're missing out on: swapping the cole slaw for an extra piece of Texas toast. Graves told Allrecipes that this is a go-to move when he places his order because it allows him to make a mini chicken sandwich from some of the strips. Or, if he's not in the mood for a sandwich, he just uses the toast to wipe up all the Cane's sauce that he didn't use for the chicken. If you know you want a sandwich, you can also get away with asking for a Cane's chicken sandwich on "toast" instead of the usual bread it's served on. While this should be an easy request at any location, it's ultimately up to the individual restaurant if it wants to offer the customization.
Another hack is to request that the Texas toast be buttered on both sides. It's allegedly referred to as "Bob" when ordering (for "butter on both"), depending on where you're located. Dip the double-buttered toast in the Cane's sauce, and some would argue you don't even need to order chicken. If you always want extra Cane's sauce on hand, just grab a bottle of Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce from Walmart, which people say is almost an exact copycat of the Raising Cane's signature sauce.