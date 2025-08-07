Get Crispier Chicken At Raising Cane's Using This Magic Ordering Phrase

The restaurant's box combo is a frequently ordered item, and there's no harm in asking for those chicken strips extra crispy. But according to the chain's CEO Todd Graves, there's another hack you're missing out on: swapping the cole slaw for an extra piece of Texas toast. Graves told Allrecipes that this is a go-to move when he places his order because it allows him to make a mini chicken sandwich from some of the strips. Or, if he's not in the mood for a sandwich, he just uses the toast to wipe up all the Cane's sauce that he didn't use for the chicken. If you know you want a sandwich, you can also get away with asking for a Cane's chicken sandwich on "toast" instead of the usual bread it's served on. While this should be an easy request at any location, it's ultimately up to the individual restaurant if it wants to offer the customization.

Another hack is to request that the Texas toast be buttered on both sides. It's allegedly referred to as "Bob" when ordering (for "butter on both"), depending on where you're located. Dip the double-buttered toast in the Cane's sauce, and some would argue you don't even need to order chicken. If you always want extra Cane's sauce on hand, just grab a bottle of Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce from Walmart, which people say is almost an exact copycat of the Raising Cane's signature sauce.