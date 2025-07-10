The Simple Ordering Hack At Raising Cane's You Should Never Skip

Raising Cane's is an iconic fast food chain that has flooded TikTok with its mouth-watering dipping sauces and juicy chicken finger meals more times than we can count. Plus, in our ranking of fast food chicken sandwiches from worst to best, its mighty bite is high up there. While the secret behind its allure might just be the cut of chicken that Raising Cane's uses for its tenders, the real magic happens when you know how to order an exciting hack for its Texas toast — just ask for it to be bobbed, or buttered on both sides.

If you're ordering online, you can add a note in the special instructions field asking for bobbed toast, and the employees on the other side should know what to do. The buttered-on-both-sides approach sounds so straightforward and slightly obvious, but it changes the game and raises the bar on toast. Aside from its heavenly, golden hue, it develops a creamier flavor, thanks to its extra buttery goodness. It also allows the sweet and savory taste to shine, creating an indulgent bite that's good on its own or with other Raising Cane's favorites.

And if you're wondering if it's a drag for employees because of the extra step, it generally doesn't seem to bother them too much because it's quite easy to do. Just be sure to ask for it nicely if you're doing so in person.