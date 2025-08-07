Why Did Trader Joe's Stop Selling Sushi?
Sushi at a restaurant can get pricey fast, and if you want to save money, grabbing a prepared roll at Trader Joe's might be the move. Or is it? There's no doubt that you've wondered if grocery store sushi is safe to eat or not. While it might not taste as fresh, it is generally just as safe as restaurant sushi so long as the producer implements standard food safety rules. That said, the reason Trader Joe's sushi disappeared for several years was due to a food safety recall.
The recall occurred in 2019 due to potential Listeria contamination of affected food products, including Trader Joe's sushi rolls. However, the food recall wasn't exclusive to Trader Joe's or its sushi rolls: The recall came from Fuji Food Products Inc., a producer of ready-to-eat sushi rolls, salads, and other fresh meals that supplied Trader Joe's with its sushi rolls. This food producer appeared to have also supplied some other prepared meals at the grocer, because the spring rolls, poke salad, and bahn mi salad were also recalled. Other retailers like 7-Eleven, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, and Walgreens, which carried prepared sushi under the Okami brand, were also affected by the recall.
This only affected Trader Joe's locations in the Midwest and East Coast, and the FDA advised any customers who had purchased the sushi with certain best-by dates to toss it. The recall did not require permanently removing the product from stores, but the sushi rolls disappeared from Trader Joe's after the announcement.
Post food recall, Trader Joe's sushi is back
The prepared sushi rolls were never one of the most popular ready-to-eat options at Trader Joe's, so it doesn't seem like there was a huge demand to bring them back. Love it or hate it, the grocer brought back two sushi rolls in 2024, the California roll and the vegetable roll. In the past, the grocer boasted more options, like the spicy California roll and tempura shrimp roll, but it appears to be keeping it simple for now. It's unclear why it took several years to bring the sushi rolls back; possibly to find a new supplier. At this time, it's not possible to tell who is supplying the sushi to Trader Joe's.
Users on an r/TraderJoes Reddit thread are convinced it's the same supplier because it has a similar taste and texture. This isn't necessarily a good thing — the taste and texture are quite subpar, according to the TJ's regulars. A major complaint is the texture of the rice and filling, which can be mushy and not taste fresh.
Most grocery store sushi is going to taste different than restaurant sushi, as it hasn't been prepared right in front of you and eaten fresh. That said, if you minimize your expectations, you might be fine grabbing a vegetable roll for a quick, to-go lunch. After all, it's only $5.99 per roll. If you're not into the idea of the prepared sushi rolls, consider a frozen option: The Korean Kimbap rolls are essentially super thick sushi rolls stuffed with vegetables and tofu, and even taste good pan-fried.