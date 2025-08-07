Why Did Trader Joe's Stop Selling Sushi?

Sushi at a restaurant can get pricey fast, and if you want to save money, grabbing a prepared roll at Trader Joe's might be the move. Or is it? There's no doubt that you've wondered if grocery store sushi is safe to eat or not. While it might not taste as fresh, it is generally just as safe as restaurant sushi so long as the producer implements standard food safety rules. That said, the reason Trader Joe's sushi disappeared for several years was due to a food safety recall.

The recall occurred in 2019 due to potential Listeria contamination of affected food products, including Trader Joe's sushi rolls. However, the food recall wasn't exclusive to Trader Joe's or its sushi rolls: The recall came from Fuji Food Products Inc., a producer of ready-to-eat sushi rolls, salads, and other fresh meals that supplied Trader Joe's with its sushi rolls. This food producer appeared to have also supplied some other prepared meals at the grocer, because the spring rolls, poke salad, and bahn mi salad were also recalled. Other retailers like 7-Eleven, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, and Walgreens, which carried prepared sushi under the Okami brand, were also affected by the recall.

This only affected Trader Joe's locations in the Midwest and East Coast, and the FDA advised any customers who had purchased the sushi with certain best-by dates to toss it. The recall did not require permanently removing the product from stores, but the sushi rolls disappeared from Trader Joe's after the announcement.