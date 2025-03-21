The Simple Hack That Makes Trader Joe's Kimbap Irresistibly Crisp
Trader Joe's is famous for its freezer aisle full of hidden gems. From cauliflower gnocchi and butter chicken to pork gyoza and vegetable fried rice, there are countless frozen items just waiting to star as your next quick meal or snack. But few freezer aisle options are as popular as kimbap, aka Korean seaweed rice rolls. In fact, much like Unexpected Cheddar cheese, dark chocolate peanut butter cups, or Speculoos-style cookie butter, kimbap is such a fan favorite your store might run out of it rather frequently. But, for the lucky few who get their hands on a packet (or two), we've got a helpful hack to make sure your rare find really shines.
On the package, Trader Joe's recommends either heating your slices of kimbap in the microwave or, even better, pan frying each side in a little bit of oil. That extra contact with a hot pan will help drastically when it comes to crisping up the rice. But TikTokker Lara Buchar shares the best crispy upgrade yet. Before pan frying her kimbap, she mixes up two eggs with a pinch of salt, then gives her kimbap pieces a thorough coating. In a hot pan with oil, her egg-washed kimbap slices turn crispy and golden brown within the same two-minute time span. Be sure to add any extra egg you have to the pan and to give your kimbap a flip once browned. With a crunchy exterior, an umami-forward flavor, and an extra hit of protein from the eggs, what's not to like?
@larabuchar
A few more ways to upgrade your crispy Trader Joe's kimbap
Adding an egg wash to your slices of kimbap is a quick and easy way to crisp up the exterior of your rounds. Even better, once you've beaten two eggs together and added some salt, the flavor possibilities are truly endless. To your egg mixture, you might add chili crisp, chili oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, or even a splash of vinegar before frying. Trader Joe's kimbap tastes delicious on its own, but a little oomph from the condiments you have on hand will take your snacking habit to the next level.
Once your kimbap is out of the pan, season the slices right away with Sriracha, gochujang, Kewpie mayo, sliced green onions, sesame seeds, furikake, or a little bit of all of the above. To make even more of a meal out of your crispy kimbap, pair your serving with a side of spicy kimchi, a cucumber salad, or another Trader Joe's staple like Garlic Shiitake Green Beans or Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles, which you can also upgrade.