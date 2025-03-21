The Simple Hack That Makes Trader Joe's Kimbap Irresistibly Crisp

Trader Joe's is famous for its freezer aisle full of hidden gems. From cauliflower gnocchi and butter chicken to pork gyoza and vegetable fried rice, there are countless frozen items just waiting to star as your next quick meal or snack. But few freezer aisle options are as popular as kimbap, aka Korean seaweed rice rolls. In fact, much like Unexpected Cheddar cheese, dark chocolate peanut butter cups, or Speculoos-style cookie butter, kimbap is such a fan favorite your store might run out of it rather frequently. But, for the lucky few who get their hands on a packet (or two), we've got a helpful hack to make sure your rare find really shines.

On the package, Trader Joe's recommends either heating your slices of kimbap in the microwave or, even better, pan frying each side in a little bit of oil. That extra contact with a hot pan will help drastically when it comes to crisping up the rice. But TikTokker Lara Buchar shares the best crispy upgrade yet. Before pan frying her kimbap, she mixes up two eggs with a pinch of salt, then gives her kimbap pieces a thorough coating. In a hot pan with oil, her egg-washed kimbap slices turn crispy and golden brown within the same two-minute time span. Be sure to add any extra egg you have to the pan and to give your kimbap a flip once browned. With a crunchy exterior, an umami-forward flavor, and an extra hit of protein from the eggs, what's not to like?