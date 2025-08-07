The Easy Fix For A Watery Quiche

While quiche is a relatively easy bake (especially if you use a pre-made pie crust), there are nonetheless plenty of pitfalls that can transform the rich, savory pie of your dreams into a crushing disappointment. One common issue with quiche is that it can turn out watery; instead of a well-cooked custard, the filling is thin and wet. To avoid this, Chowhound spoke to The Seasoned Mom Blair Lonergan, author of "The Seasoned Mom Cookbook," for her best tips for saving a watery quiche.

"A watery quiche is such a bummer!" Lonergan sympathizes. "One way to prevent this is to get the ratio of eggs to liquid correct. I typically go with 1 to 1 ½ cups of milk or cream per 4 eggs." In addition to the dairy element, many quiches incorporate vegetables, another potential source of excess liquid. Lonergan recommends that you always sauté veggies before adding them to the quiche. Or, if using frozen vegetables, thaw and drain them thoroughly. The goal is to get as much liquid out of the vegetables in advance so it doesn't leak out into your filling.

If you've already pulled your quiche out of the oven and noticed a distinct wateriness, that's another story. In this case, Lonergan says, just let it cool completely before cutting into it, as it will continue to set while cooling.