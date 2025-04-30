Make A Perfect Quiche Every Time With A Little Help From Your Slow Cooker

Like many traditional French dishes, people hear the word quiche and immediately picture a complex, sophisticated dish infused with layers of delicate flavor. This is true; however, quiche is one of a handful of French recipes that is fairly uncomplicated and pretty easy to master once you've got the ratios down. The process is even simpler when you allow the slow cooker, one of America's favorite appliances, to do most of the work.

Making a traditional quiche isn't terribly difficult — it basically involves whisking eggs and cream together with cheese and flavorings, making a pie crust, and baking everything until the crust is golden and the eggs are set. However, there are a lot of hidden tasks in this recipe, from blind baking the pie crust to checking the quiche every few minutes to ensure it doesn't suddenly go from perfectly set to disastrously overbaked.

The slow cooker version doesn't require a blind baked crust or a lot of attention, as your quiche is less likely to overbake inside a slightly cooler, moist environment. Once your egg mixture is whisked together, you can simply add the crust to your parchment-lined slow cooker, pour in the eggs, and let everything slowly bake to perfection. Know that this recipe also isn't a great choice if you're strapped for time — it'll need between two to four hours on the high setting to set properly. However, once the quiche is in the slow cooker, you can let it do its thing while you prepare your favorite side dishes or entertain guests.