The Secret To Perfectly Cooked Breakfast Sausages Is This Handy Kitchen Gadget

When it comes to making the perfect breakfast spread, there are almost always meats involved. Maybe you love crispy bacon or a regional favorite like pork roll or scrapple. But breakfast sausage is one of those meats that should always be on the menu, mostly for its salty, savory flavor that sometimes has a hint of sweetness — especially if you add the right seasonings. Plus, its round shape sets it apart from some other breakfast meats and makes it easier to incorporate into sandwiches (at least in the case of the patties). To cook this meat perfectly, consider using a meat thermometer, which goes beyond just ensuring the sausages are browned and crispy on the outside.

Depending on the sausage you buy, it might already be fully cooked. If this is the case, it will usually say so on the front of the package, so without that clear label, it's best to assume that it isn't cooked. In the directions, the meat may also say what temperature it must be cooked to — another indicator that it isn't fully cooked. The USDA recommends cooking pork to 160 degrees Fahrenheit; for easy reading and to make sure the sausage doesn't get overcooked, a digital thermometer like the ThermoMonster might be helpful.