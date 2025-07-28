Trust Us And Throw This Bite-Size Snack On The Grill

Grilling season usually means cooking thick steaks, skewers, and maybe the occasional pineapple ring. But there is one unexpected ingredient that totally transforms over flame and deserves a front-row seat next to your burgers: olives. Yes, really. Those briny, bite-sized snacks from your charcuterie board were born to be grilled.

At first glance, it might sound odd. Aren't olives already cooked or at least cured? Why mess with a good thing? But here's the secret: grilling olives softens their texture just enough and amps up their savory richness while adding a subtle charred smokiness. It is like turning up the volume on every salty, tangy, buttery note they already had. Plus, when heated, their natural oils release and mingle with the grill's heat, creating a warm, silky bite that feels far more indulgent than anything that ever came out of a jar.

The technique is just about as easy as it gets. You will want to use large, firm varieties like Castelvetrano, Kalamata, or even green Spanish olives work best. Smaller olives or very soft ones (like some oil-cured black varieties) can get too mushy on the grill. If they are pitted, even better. Bonus points if they are marinated first, and olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, or chili flakes can all deepen the flavor.

Thread them onto skewers (metal or soaked wooden ones), or place them in a grill basket so they don't fall through the grates. Toss them over medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes per side, just until you see light blistering and smell that first whiff of smoky brine. Don't overcook — you'll want them warm and slightly softened, not shriveled.