Trust Us And Throw This Bite-Size Snack On The Grill
Grilling season usually means cooking thick steaks, skewers, and maybe the occasional pineapple ring. But there is one unexpected ingredient that totally transforms over flame and deserves a front-row seat next to your burgers: olives. Yes, really. Those briny, bite-sized snacks from your charcuterie board were born to be grilled.
At first glance, it might sound odd. Aren't olives already cooked or at least cured? Why mess with a good thing? But here's the secret: grilling olives softens their texture just enough and amps up their savory richness while adding a subtle charred smokiness. It is like turning up the volume on every salty, tangy, buttery note they already had. Plus, when heated, their natural oils release and mingle with the grill's heat, creating a warm, silky bite that feels far more indulgent than anything that ever came out of a jar.
The technique is just about as easy as it gets. You will want to use large, firm varieties like Castelvetrano, Kalamata, or even green Spanish olives work best. Smaller olives or very soft ones (like some oil-cured black varieties) can get too mushy on the grill. If they are pitted, even better. Bonus points if they are marinated first, and olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, or chili flakes can all deepen the flavor.
Thread them onto skewers (metal or soaked wooden ones), or place them in a grill basket so they don't fall through the grates. Toss them over medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes per side, just until you see light blistering and smell that first whiff of smoky brine. Don't overcook — you'll want them warm and slightly softened, not shriveled.
From snack to star
So, how do you serve grilled olives? The real question is: how don't you? Scatter them on top of hummus, pair with grilled bread and ricotta, or toss into warm pasta or grain salads for an unexpected flavor pop. They are also incredibly tucked into sandwiches, especially alongside roasted red peppers (not pimentos) and sharp cheese, or served with popular cocktails as a smoky-salty bar snack upgrade. Want to really show off? Add them to a mezze spread or antipasto platter while still warm. People will ask what you did differently.
Feeling bold? Try stuffing them first—blue cheese, almonds, or even a sliver of orange zest before grilling takes things into appetizer territory. Or pair them with grilled citrus wedges for a mix of smoky, salty, and bright.
The beauty of grilled olives is that they're so simple, but feel so elevated. They are that unexpected, why-didn't-I-think-of-this snack that turns a backyard hang into a proper dinner party moment. So, the next time your grill's fired up and you're waiting on the mains, throw on a skewer or two of olives. They might just steal the show.