The Unexpected Soda Ree Drummond Uses To Modernize Old School Apple Dumplings

Food and television personality Ree Drummond has long been a source for easy food hacks and accessible recipes, ever since she published her first post on The Pioneer Woman. Who doesn't love her plastic bag hack for omelettes, which not only gives you delightfully tender eggs, but also makes cleanup a breeze? Or her simple seasoning trick for saltine crackers, which involves using Italian seasoning to elevate them with little to no effort. And when it comes to dessert, her secret weapon is an unlikely ingredient you can find anywhere: a can of Mountain Dew.

Drummond's recipe for apple dumplings is simple enough: Wrap apple slices in canned crescent rolls and then top them with a mixture of butter, sugar, and vanilla. The unexpected part is that she pops open a can of Mountain Dew next and pours the whole thing into her dish before popping it into the oven. As unusual as it might seem, it looks like the soda does a lot of work in the recipe, with the dumplings coming out of the oven soaked in a decadent syrupy glaze. It's a tip that deserves to be among the most creative ways to cook with soda, and the dumplings are so easy to make that they could very well become part of your regular dessert rotation at home.