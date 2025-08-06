What It Actually Means To Call Food Ultra-Processed

There's a reason why ultra-processed foods taste so great compared to regular processed foods (like canned foods in your pantry or the bread you buy at a supermarket). "Processed ingredients like oils, flours, or sugars are used in everyday cooking," says Kathleen Benson. "Ultra-processed foods, on the other hand, are highly modified combinations of these ingredients, often designed to be hyper-palatable and ready to eat right out of the package." The dietitian says that eating too many ultra-processed foods may leave you feeling less than your best. "These foods are often low in fiber, vitamins, and minerals while being high in added sugars, sodium, or fats. Eating them regularly can crowd out more nutrient-dense foods and may impact energy levels, digestion, or overall health if they make up the bulk of the diet." That being said, some ultra-processed items — like cereals fortified with vitamins or shelf-stable almond milk — can be valuable options for some, including those who have limited time or resources.

When it comes to deciding how often to include ultra-processed foods in your diet, Benson says that there's no hard-and-fast rule, and it's all about focusing on overall patterns. She says that sometimes, ultra-processed foods are simply practical. For example, if you need to get some quick protein before a workout, it may simply make more sense to grab a high-protein bar than grill up a chicken breast.