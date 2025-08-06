Give Shrimp Cocktail A Boozy Twist With This Spirit

Shrimp cocktail is the elegant seafood dish that you can have poised on the edge of a fancy glass almost as fast as you can boil water for poaching. Sure, you'll need to chill them, too, but these petite suckers cool almost as quickly as they cook, and a three-ingredient cocktail sauce comes together in a snap. But you can also upgrade the little crustaceans' signature accompaniment with a bit of tequila for a smokier, fruitier, or even spicier sauce.

The trick to spiking your cocktail sauce is not to let it get too thin. Slightly more elaborate but still super easy varieties will typically combine ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, and lemon juice, so you don't have many liquids to swap out in lieu of the booze. Add only about a tablespoon of tequila to each half-cup portion of cocktail sauce, stir to combine while monitoring consistency, and repeat until you reach the desired effect. It's unlikely that you'll end up exceeding about a shot, unless you really love a thin, high-ABV condiment.