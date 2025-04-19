Steam Mussels In Beer For A Major Flavor Boost

Mussels always seem like they're going to be some huge undertaking to make at home, but most of what they really need is space. They require counter space for preparation (you really want to get mussels perfectly clean), a big pot for simmering, and extra bowls for spent shells once those bivalves have popped open. So, while mussels don't actually require that much more work than a lot of other dinners, the feeling alone is enough to leave a home cook wanting to get them right every time. And a beer bath will give your mussels the impact that makes it all worth the effort.

Broth and wine are the typical mussel cooking conduits, and beer performs similarly, imparting its own flavor notes depending on the variety you choose. As you might expect, use a beer that you'd actually want to drink, as you will end up sipping it from a spoon or sopping up any extra with crusty bread. One standard can or bottle is plenty to cover two pounds of mussels.