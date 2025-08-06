The Familiar Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Foil Wants You To Know Its Name

Kirkland may be the brand name for Costco's aluminum foil, but it's actually not the manufacturer. Chances are, you're very familiar with the real one: Reynolds. If you're a regular buyer of Kirkland foil, you may have spotted the Reynolds logo on the box alongside Kirkland's. While it may seem weird for a well-known manufacturer to distribute under a store brand, it's not an uncommon practice in the food world. For example, you can buy expensive luxury wine under the Kirkland brand, despite the wine being sourced from global distributors like Alexander Van Beek.

Many store brand items actually share a manufacturer with name brands, meaning it's simply the same product distributed under a different name. Typically, store brands are usually more discreet about it than Kirkland and Reynolds are with aluminum foil. If you ever want to verify the manufacturer of a product, check the label.

It makes sense that Costco would want to partner with Reynolds above all others. Even though some Kirkland products are low-quality, Reynolds Wrap has often been ranked online as the best aluminum foil in terms of durability and ease of use. The brand has also been around in some shape or form since 1946, so it has had the time to become a kitchen mainstay. Having the Reynolds name on the package lends credibility to the Kirkland option and improves consumer trust in Costco.