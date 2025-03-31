Yes, You Can Use Cast Iron On An Induction Cooktop, But Be Careful Of This One Thing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One piece of cookware that should be in every kitchen is a cast iron skillet. This versatile pan can withstand high heat, create a good seared steak or a fluffy loaf of bread, and still last a lifetime. If you don't have one yet, try the cast iron pan José Andrés uses almost every day. It's not just for those with a gas stovetop. Yes, you can use cast iron on an induction cooktop, just be careful of this one thing: Scratching the surface.

Cast iron pans are made of a strong mix of metals like pig iron and steel. This makes it super durable, but also difficult to maneuver. To avoid leaving any scratches or scuff marks on your sleek induction stove, be careful when you use this pan. Don't drag or slide it around. Instead, move the cast iron intentionally from burner to burner with the help of protective tools. Always move a cast iron with gloves on, or keep a silicone handle cover attached. This also helps avoid any surprise drops from accidentally touching the hot skillet.

For assured protection, invest in a protective stove cover like the Lazy K Induction Cooktop Mat, or other options like the Beswarmy heat conduction plate. Keep this underneath your cast iron while cooking. While cast iron pans don't need heat conduction plates for heat transfer purposes, they do provide the benefit of protecting your stovetop from scratches. If you have one on hand, you may as well use it.