The Difference Between Electric And Induction Stove Tops

While induction stoves might be the hot new thing, there are pros and cons to each of these options, so making a choice really just comes down to your personal preferences and needs. For example, some people might not love that you can only use certain pots and pans on induction stoves: Ones that respond to electromagnetic energy. The cookware has to be magnetic so the energy of the stovetop can transfer from the coils to the pot. Luckily, most common cookware, such as cast-iron and stainless steel, can interact with induction stoves, so it's not too big of a barrier. (Still, if you're a fan of glass or copper pots, you're out of luck.) Since an induction stovetop won't get hot unless a compatible pot is on top of it, it makes for a safer kitchen space. But if you don't use compatible cookware, the stovetop will not get hot.

Now, an electric stovetop can get hot no matter what type of cookware you use, so it's a very accessible option. Still, this means that if you accidentally leave something on the burner, there's nothing stopping the heat from spreading, so there's no failsafe mechanism here. Plus, since they take longer to heat up and cool down, electric stovetops are also more prone to energy-wasting mistakes.