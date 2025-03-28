5 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking On A Gas Stove

When it comes to choosing a stove, you have a number of options in terms of style and heat technology. An electric stove works by running electricity through metal coils or plates, while an induction stove top uses magnetic fields to create heat. A gas stove top, our main topic today, uses a gas-powered flame as a heat source to cook the food. Cooking over a flame is a good way to heat food evenly, but you could be making some mistakes when it comes to how you're using that gas stove.

Like any heating device, gas stoves can be potentially dangerous if proper rules aren't followed. Gas stoves work by connecting to either natural gas or propane, and if you don't follow safety protocols, you could risk anything from starting a fire to breathing in dangerous chemicals. Besides making a safety mistake, you need to make sure you're utilizing all elements of the stove, properly cleaning and caring for the stove top, and ensuring your kitchen remains a safe environment for the gas flame. (Spoiler alert: Don't cook with the windows open.) Here are five of the biggest mistakes to avoid making with your gas stove.