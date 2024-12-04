The Imperative Step To Take Immediately After Adding Pasta To Boiling Water

Making pasta seems like one of the easiest things to do in the kitchen. You boil water, throw the pasta in the pot, and wait for it to get soft. Right? If it were only that easy. There are lots of things that can go wrong, leaving you with soft, mushy pasta rather than the perfect al dente texture you want with your noodles. So after you've added the pasta, you need to remember to stir the noodles to keep them from sticking together and then bring the water back to a boil before starting your timer.

Whether or not to boil the water before adding the pasta has been hotly debated, but many chefs agree that not letting the water reach a rolling boil first is one of the mistakes with pasta you should never make. Those rules apply no matter whether you're making long noodles — follow our tips to make spaghetti and to create restaurant-worthy bucatini — or shorter pastas, like rigatoni or penne. Adding pasta to cold water increases the cooking time and allows the pasta to absorb too much water.