You Can Freeze Soup, But Should You?

You've just finished making an entire pot of some classic, comforting matzo ball soup, only to find you're all matzo'd out after a bowl or two. And with quite a bit left over, you're left to decide where to properly store it. The fridge is always a viable choice. Even the freezer is, too, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best option to go with.

The freezer is meant to hold a lot of delicious things, whether it's bars of your favorite ice cream flavor or bags of frozen chicken nuggets from the grocery store. Certain products fare better than others when kept in this extra cold appliance, though. Soup is one of those foods that can in fact be safely stored in the freezer, but you should beware that it'll likely come out a bit different once it's completely thawed out. With there being both advantages and disadvantages, it's up to you whether or not to freeze your soup for the next time.