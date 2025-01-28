The Extra Step That Gives Your Reheated Frozen Soup New Life

A container of soup nestled in the freezer is a foodie's best insurance. Just let frozen soup thaw in the fridge while you're going about your day, or you could nuke it in the microwave or warm it back up on the stovetop.

That said, when it comes time to reheat your soup — whether it's days, weeks, or months later — a little zhushing up can inject some extra flavor and life back into the dish. While soups keep well when frozen, certain ingredients will lose their optimal texture or flavor when deep-frozen. To freshen up elements that become dulled or less vibrant in the freezer, simply stir in some flavorful or textural additions as you're warming the soup back up.

For example, a splash of barbecue sauce could improve a chicken noodle soup, or extra peas will help a ham soup stand out when reheated. Add other savory ingredients like crunched-up croutons or chips to a vegetarian bean chili or tortilla soup for extra texture. Completely change a tomato soup by adding tortellini as you reheat it on the stovetop. Or add handfuls of greenery — like fresh spinach or kale — to inject some fresh crunch and color into tomato veggie or lentil soups. Add dairy like crème fraîche to vegetable soups to make them creamier once they're reheated.