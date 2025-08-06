The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Sandwich Comes From A Brand We Had Written Off

Plenty of labels just have more luster than others under the harsh glare of grocery store fluorescents. There's a reason why most folks refer to the majority of cold, jiggly desserts as Jell-O, and marshmallow squares as Rice Krispies Treats, for example. The dominance of those trademarks has become so ubiquitous that we tend to use them to give credence even to generics. That can work the other way, too, when we eschew less established, prestigious, or just plain popular brands in favor of flashier or simply better-known entities.

Blue Bunny, for example, typically sits on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Ben and Jerry's, the Talentis, and even the Häagen-Dazses of the world. But the humble hare actually placed No. 1 on Chowhound's ranking of the nine best store-bought ice cream sandwiches, even after Blue Bunny landed lower on our list of the best vanilla ice creams alone. Blue Bunny's frozen dairy-to-cookie ratio could not be beat in the sandwich category, its taste and texture were impeccable, and its price was easy to swallow, too. Even we were surprised by some of what Blue Bunny surpassed.