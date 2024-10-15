What Is A Bistro Restaurant, Anyway?

While some restaurant categories — the pizza place, the creperie, the ice cream shop — are self-explanatory, others can be a little more mysterious. The word bistro, for example, evokes notions of romantic lighting, lilting music, and garlicky escargots. But ask the average diner to explain what a bistro is beyond notionally French cooking, intimate vibes, and pleasant tunes, and it gets a little murkier.

Merriam-Webster's definition of bistro, "a small or unpretentious restaurant," leaves way too much latitude for interpretation. With that definition alone, those pizza places, creperies, and ice cream shops could all also be bistros. Even words like "small" and "unpretentious" are subjective, depending on variables like geographic real estate trends and tax brackets.

There are a few critical qualities that separate run-of-the-mill cramped restaurants with curated Spotify playlists and a "Starry Night" print in the bathroom from real bistros. A true bistro is an inviting place that can please most palates in a comfortable environment designed for relaxation. The food may be common, but it is warmly familiar. The space may be bustling at times, but it puts guests at ease. The restaurant should have at least a few wine selections that aren't glaringly marked up. And a few further qualities narrow the field even further.