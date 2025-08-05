This Unlikely Milkshake Upgrade Delivers Flavor And Crunch In Every Sip

Homemade milkshakes often require a little extra effort in order to make them really delicious. Thankfully, there are ways to make your them more satisfying, whether that's upgrading the ice cream you use to make thicker milkshakes or adding ingredients to give them more flavor.

One such way to up the flavor of your homemade milkshakes while adding a little crunch to the texture is to try adding cereal. The cereal will impart its flavor into the drink, and at the same time, bits of cereal will become dispersed throughout the milkshake, making the texture more fun overall. Even when blended, the crunchiness of cereal will still come through really well. All you have to do is add a scoop of your favorite cereal into the blender with the rest of the ingredients and enjoy.

Whether you're a fan of fruity cereal, chocolate ones, or anything in between, this trick can work in so many ways. You can even take things a step further and let some cereal soak in milk first, then add the sugary cereal milk into the milkshake for more flavor and sweetness. It's like a sweet breakfast treat that you can drink.