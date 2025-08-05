This Unlikely Milkshake Upgrade Delivers Flavor And Crunch In Every Sip
Homemade milkshakes often require a little extra effort in order to make them really delicious. Thankfully, there are ways to make your them more satisfying, whether that's upgrading the ice cream you use to make thicker milkshakes or adding ingredients to give them more flavor.
One such way to up the flavor of your homemade milkshakes while adding a little crunch to the texture is to try adding cereal. The cereal will impart its flavor into the drink, and at the same time, bits of cereal will become dispersed throughout the milkshake, making the texture more fun overall. Even when blended, the crunchiness of cereal will still come through really well. All you have to do is add a scoop of your favorite cereal into the blender with the rest of the ingredients and enjoy.
Whether you're a fan of fruity cereal, chocolate ones, or anything in between, this trick can work in so many ways. You can even take things a step further and let some cereal soak in milk first, then add the sugary cereal milk into the milkshake for more flavor and sweetness. It's like a sweet breakfast treat that you can drink.
Adding cereal to milkshakes
The most basic milkshake with cereal consists of three ingredients: milk, ice cream, and a scoop of cereal. The type of cereal or ice cream flavor is completely up to you, although it's worth noting that vanilla ice cream is a good choice because of the blank canvas it provides. There's a lot of room for interpretation as well as mixing and matching flavors here, so feel free to use your personal favorites or experiment with any combination that suits your fancy.
Since milkshakes are so customizable, there's no one right way to make a milkshake with cereal in it. Sweet, sugary cereals such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, and Captain Crunch are popular choices, but you can also use non-sugary breakfast cereals like Cheerios or Rice Krispies. Keep in mind that you don't have to just use only one cereal either; you can add multiple types of cereal to the milkshake to make it even more flavorful.
If you find that the cereal flavor is too strong, you can balance it out with some additional vanilla flavor by using vanilla extract. If the texture is too thick, add a little more milk to loosen things up. You can also turn it into a boozy milkshake by adding bourbon or a vanilla-flavored vodka if you'd like. Last but not least, feel free to decorate the milkshake however you like. Popular methods include topping it with whipped cream and a cherry, cinnamon sugar, or marshmallow fluff. You could also cover the cup rim with vanilla frosting and even more cereal pieces for more crunch and flavor in each sip.