How Giada De Laurentiis Takes Pasta Night To The Next Level Using A Muffin Tin

Giada De Laurentiis has taught us that you shouldn't limit yourself when it comes to pasta — it can be eaten at any time of day and combined with unexpected ingredients. The Italian-American celebrity chef has shown us how to make chocolate pasta, a favorite childhood snack of hers, and has a recipe for scrambled eggs with pasta featuring orzo, smoked mozzarella, and pancetta that sounds delectable. If you want to bring pasta to breakfast time, you can find the aforementioned on her website, Giadzy. So, it comes as no surprise that the New York Times best-selling author also created a recipe for easy, customizable pasta cupcakes.

Showing how she makes them on TikTok, De Laurentiis shared that the cheesy pasta bites were a staple she would often throw together when her daughter Jade was young. Essentially, you're just building a bunch of tiny pasta casseroles into the cups of a muffin pan. All you need is some cooked pasta to mix with ingredients like cheese, meat, veggies, and breadcrumbs. A bit of olive oil, she says, helps hold everything together in addition to the cheese, and will deliver a golden brown finish when baked.