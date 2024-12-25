Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Pasta Has A Unique Name And A Unique Shape

Most of us are all too familiar with long pasta like linguine and spaghetti, or tube pasta such as elbow macaroni and penne, but did you know there are roughly 350 different shapes to choose from? While all of them might not be available at the local market, many people have a preferred shape they'll turn to time and time again. On X, Italian-American celebrity chef, writer, and entrepreneur Giada De Laurentiis posted that one of her favorite pastas is nodi marini.

Shaped like a loose spiral, nodi marini resemble the sailor's knots they're named for. De Laurentiis' own pasta brand, Giadzy, makes nodi marini in Abruzzo, Italy, but the same shape has different names in other parts of the country. In Campania, the city that lays claim to the pasta shape's origin, they call it vesuvio, named after the still-active volcano Mount Vesuvius that overlooks Naples. And in Apulia (also called Puglia), it's called molloni or "springs."