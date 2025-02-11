How Giada De Laurentiis Brings Pasta To Breakfast Time

While many Americans grab a quick bowl of cereal or toast to start their day, pasta is seen as a lunch or dinner dish. But famous chef Giada de Laurentiis, an Italian-American TV personality and cookbook author, is shaking up the traditional view of what is breakfast-appropriate. In one of her recipes for Italian Egg and Pasta Scramble on her website, de Laurentiis incorporates a delicate balance of eggs, pasta, and cheese to create a creamy and satisfying dish. As one of the leading Italian chefs in the U.S., de Laurentiis' version of this breakfast has introduced many people to the idea of pasta in the morning.

Giada de Laurentiis has shown many versions of this particular dish, but across the board, when she makes pasta for breakfast, the chef combines simple, high-quality ingredients for a comforting breakfast that's both rich and light. Any noodles will do, but bucatini or orzo seem like de Laurentiis' favorite pastas, along with the uniquely named and shaped nodi marini.

Though it's not something you'll find at the typical Italian breakfast table, pasta with eggs in the morning is a practical and satisfying meal that can be whipped up in minutes, making it the perfect choice when you need something quick before starting your busy day. The dish often uses leftover pasta from the previous night's dinner — because why waste perfectly good pasta? This makes it budget-conscious as well. The combination of eggs, pasta, and cheese is delicious, and with the addition of bacon or prosciutto, it becomes a protein-packed powerhouse that keeps you full until lunch.