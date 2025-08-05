This Is Martha Stewart's Protocol For When A Dinner Guest Brings A Bottle Of Wine
Have you ever been in the situation where you've put in a lot of effort into a dinner party menu, including the drink pairings, and a gracious guest brings a bottle of wine? Whether it doesn't go with your menu or you just don't want to serve it, you may be feeling the pressure and wonder how to handle this unexpected gift from a dinner party guest. Well, leave it to Martha Stewart to be unapologetic about what we're all thinking.
Stewart thinks a host should be under no obligation to open wine just because a guest brought it as a gift — hard stop. Some might even consider bringing a bottle to an event without asking first to be dinner party etiquette that's actually inconsiderate. If a guest brought a type of wine that pairs well with a particular dish, it would be polite for them to ask the host if they're comfortable opening it. But again, the rule is that there is no rule to open this spontaneous gift, period.
In fact, if guests intend to bring wine, they may want to make a point of saying that it is for another time so no one feels pressured to open it. The bottom line: It's always the host's call as to whether or not a bottle of wine goes well with the food they're serving.
Other gifts to consider bringing a host
You can avoid a wine conundrum by avoiding bringing it altogether. After all, there are lots of options for yummy gifts for your host beyond wine. High-quality olive oil is a useful gift to bring. A sampler set with different flavors, like these Mantova Grand'Aroma Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oils, is especially festive. Additionally, coffee lovers may enjoy a gourmet sampler of high-quality coffees, such as Grower's Cup's Original Gourmet Coffee Gift Set. (But again, don't expect the host to serve any of this at the event).
Choosing to bring something completely non-food or drink-related is also a good choice that may be easier than trying to guess the host's tastes. Flowers, for example, are always a lovely gesture — just remember to bring flowers in a vase. No host wants to deal with rushing around trying to find a vase when they're in the middle of an event. Another fantastic gift is some festive cocktail napkins. These can either match the host's design aesthetic or feature funny quotes to make them laugh. A decorative hand soap or set of bar soaps for the guest bathroom also makes a fantastic host gift. Finally, if you still love the idea of bringing something related to wine, consider gifting a bottle chiller, such as the Gusto Nostro Marble Wine Chiller Bucket.