This Is Martha Stewart's Protocol For When A Dinner Guest Brings A Bottle Of Wine

Have you ever been in the situation where you've put in a lot of effort into a dinner party menu, including the drink pairings, and a gracious guest brings a bottle of wine? Whether it doesn't go with your menu or you just don't want to serve it, you may be feeling the pressure and wonder how to handle this unexpected gift from a dinner party guest. Well, leave it to Martha Stewart to be unapologetic about what we're all thinking.

Stewart thinks a host should be under no obligation to open wine just because a guest brought it as a gift — hard stop. Some might even consider bringing a bottle to an event without asking first to be dinner party etiquette that's actually inconsiderate. If a guest brought a type of wine that pairs well with a particular dish, it would be polite for them to ask the host if they're comfortable opening it. But again, the rule is that there is no rule to open this spontaneous gift, period.

In fact, if guests intend to bring wine, they may want to make a point of saying that it is for another time so no one feels pressured to open it. The bottom line: It's always the host's call as to whether or not a bottle of wine goes well with the food they're serving.