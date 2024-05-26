12 Yummy Gifts For Your Host, Beyond Wine

It is customary to bring a gift when going to an intimate dinner party, housewarming soiree, or when simply catching up with friends. Thanking your host for their hospitality with something thoughtful or useful is always a smart move. And you do not have to spend a small fortune to show you care. More often than not, people present their host with a nice bottle of wine or top-shelf spirit. Though this definitely gets the job done, not everyone loves a glass of vino or likes to drink, even socially.

Nonetheless, that does not mean you should arrive with nothing in tow. There is actually a wealth of acceptable items that you can bestow upon your host or hostess that they are sure to love. From tasty culinary treats, gourmet goodies, and gift cards to unique home décor, essential kitchenware, and then some — the possibilities are truly endless. So, instead of coming to a social affair empty-handed, here are 12 yummy gifts for your host (beyond wine or a bottle of liquor) that are sure to be a hit and will adequately convey your appreciation.