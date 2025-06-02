The Dinner Party Etiquette That's Actually Inconsiderate, According To Ina Garten

Ina Garten knows how to (dinner) party. The Food Network personality, author, and "Barefoot Contessa" star is known not just for her thoughtfully prepared recipes, but also for her ability to plan a truly spectacular event. From her crafty, use-what-you-have method of table setting, to her focus on creating a warm, hospitable environment for dinner party guests, you can count on her to give you the best tips for a truly incredible soiree. Her guidance doesn't end there, however, as she also has some pretty spectacular advice on being a guest as well.

In an interview with Today's Willie Geist, Garten gave a few dinner party tips, including her least favorite host's gifts. "[D]on't ever bring flowers that aren't in a vase," Garten told Geist. This may seem counterintuitive; after all, flowers are usually a lovely gift. However, as Garten notes, " ... Everyone's arriving and then all of a sudden, you've got these flowers and you have to figure out what to do." Essentially, the problem with this gift is that it creates a chore for your host and adds to the stress of their duties. For this reason, if you choose to gift flowers, you should be sure to also include a vase. That way, they can just be set down as they are. Garten also extends this guidance to any gift that might be overly fussy, such as wine or an appetizer.