The Simple Matcha Seasoning Blend That Belongs On Both Sweet And Savory Dishes
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely seen the vivid green hue of Japanese matcha popping up in everything from frothy lattes that taste like spring to ice cream flavors.
Though both matcha and green tea are derived from the same Camellia sinensis plant, their harvesting and processing is quite different. Matcha is grown in the shade and its leaves are steamed and then ground into a powder that is whisked directly into water so that you are ultimately consuming the leaves themselves, whereas green tea leaves are dried, steeped into water, and removed.
Matcha is prized for its bright, vegetal, and round taste. Beyond being used to flavor insta-worthy snacks, it can also be used as a finishing seasoning in the form of matcha salt. Matcha salt is exactly what its name implies: a combination of matcha powder and salt. It is best used as a final touch before serving, as opposed to being used for cooking, and a sprinkle has a surprisingly wide variety of uses.
How to make and use matcha salt
Although you can purchase matcha salt, it is incredibly easy to make at home. Start with your matcha powder of choice (the verdant, bright green tones connoting its freshness), sift it for best results, and then simply mix with your preferred salt — fine or coarse sea salt, Kosher salt, or Himalayan salt all work well.
The salt and matcha can be mixed in a bowl or ground together with a mortar and pestle, depending on your preferred texture. The matcha powder will coat the salt crystals themselves, and the result is a pleasing green-tinted seasoning. Not only does the earthy matcha flavor coat the salt and mellow out its inherent salinity, it also lends a pleasing pop of color (and a tiny hit of caffeine) that can be used as an unexpected top note.
Matcha salt lends an enjoyable dash of umami flavor to everything from eggs, rice, and tofu to seafood and vegetables. What's more, it translates to snack foods and desserts as well. Try this seasoning on chips, freshly cut fruit, or even a bowl of vanilla ice cream. You may just keep reaching for it and continue to be charmed by its range of applications. Matcha salt popcorn, anyone?