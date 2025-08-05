The Simple Matcha Seasoning Blend That Belongs On Both Sweet And Savory Dishes

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely seen the vivid green hue of Japanese matcha popping up in everything from frothy lattes that taste like spring to ice cream flavors.

Though both matcha and green tea are derived from the same Camellia sinensis plant, their harvesting and processing is quite different. Matcha is grown in the shade and its leaves are steamed and then ground into a powder that is whisked directly into water so that you are ultimately consuming the leaves themselves, whereas green tea leaves are dried, steeped into water, and removed.

Matcha is prized for its bright, vegetal, and round taste. Beyond being used to flavor insta-worthy snacks, it can also be used as a finishing seasoning in the form of matcha salt. Matcha salt is exactly what its name implies: a combination of matcha powder and salt. It is best used as a final touch before serving, as opposed to being used for cooking, and a sprinkle has a surprisingly wide variety of uses.