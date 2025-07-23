The Chili's Margarita We Ranked The Worst Tastes Nothing Like Its Real Fruit Counterpart

No matter what you think of Chili's, you have to admit their margarita game is strong. Since the restaurant first opened in Dallas, Texas in 1975, margaritas have always been on the menu. Back then, a simple frozen version of this cocktail cost just $1.50. From those humble beginnings, Chili's has expanded to more than 1,200 locations in the US alone. And with that growth, you better believe they've expanded their margarita menu as well.

At any given time, a typical Chili's location will have 11 mainstay margarita options, in addition to its rotating "monthly marg" and new line of frozen margaritas. All of that comes to 24 different margs. And, after 50 years in business, Chili's knows how to make a good margarita. But that doesn't mean they're perfect at crafting this classic cocktail. In fact, the current drink menu has a few duds on it. For proof, look no further than Chili's Watermelon Patrón Margarita.

Unfortunately, the beverage had little to offer compared to other margs at the chain, scoring last place in our ranking of 24 margaritas on Chili's menu. So, let's dig into why this drink just isn't up to par, and what it does so wrong.