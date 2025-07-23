The Chili's Margarita We Ranked The Worst Tastes Nothing Like Its Real Fruit Counterpart
No matter what you think of Chili's, you have to admit their margarita game is strong. Since the restaurant first opened in Dallas, Texas in 1975, margaritas have always been on the menu. Back then, a simple frozen version of this cocktail cost just $1.50. From those humble beginnings, Chili's has expanded to more than 1,200 locations in the US alone. And with that growth, you better believe they've expanded their margarita menu as well.
At any given time, a typical Chili's location will have 11 mainstay margarita options, in addition to its rotating "monthly marg" and new line of frozen margaritas. All of that comes to 24 different margs. And, after 50 years in business, Chili's knows how to make a good margarita. But that doesn't mean they're perfect at crafting this classic cocktail. In fact, the current drink menu has a few duds on it. For proof, look no further than Chili's Watermelon Patrón Margarita.
Unfortunately, the beverage had little to offer compared to other margs at the chain, scoring last place in our ranking of 24 margaritas on Chili's menu. So, let's dig into why this drink just isn't up to par, and what it does so wrong.
This marg is too sweet, and the watermelon flavor tastes artificial
You've got to respect the Chili's corporate bartenders who want to explore other flavor options within the world of margaritas. Though the chain's Classic Patrón Margarita certainly hits (it finished second on our list), they know how to put out a lot of creative drinks. For example, our reviewer's favorite margarita of all was the Spicy Frozen Patrón Margarita. The Strawberry Patrón Margarita and the Frozen Mango Patrón Margarita also were top five drinks.
But, for whatever reason, the chain loves using the watermelon flavor profile in their drinks, and it just doesn't work. Chili's Watermelon Patrón Margarita was way too sweet to our reviewer, and the watermelon flavor tasted artificial –- more like a Jolly Rancher candy than actual real watermelon. The two other watermelon-based drinks on this list didn't fare much better. Tito's Watermelon Spritz finished next to last in our rankings, and the Frozen Watermelon Patrón Margarita ranked 21 out of the 24 options. This trend seems to indicate Chili's might want to rethink its watermelon syrup recipe. Or maybe it should at least think about reinventing its watermelon drinks. A refreshing and simple watermelon shandy would be a nice start.
Clearly, Chili's does have a lot of delicious margarita options, including those listed above. And we haven't even mentioned the chain's famous Presidente Margarita. All that said, if you're reading this Chili's, you might want to ditch the watermelon. To make other informed ordering decisions while dining at the restaurant, be sure to check out Chowhound's list of 10 Chili's menu items worth skipping.