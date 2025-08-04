Why Churning Your Own Homemade Butter Is Worth The Effort

The idea of churning butter creates a mental picture of sitting in a log cabin in the 1800s, but in actuality, creating your own butter is totally doable in your own kitchen — and it's well worth your time. While there's nothing wrong with purchasing butter from the store, churning your own is quick, super-easy, and creates an uber-fluffy, super-rich end product that's easy to infuse with flavor (not to mention, there are tons of things you can do with leftover buttermilk).

Creating your own butter at home is simple: All you'll need is heavy whipping cream (seriously, that's it). Pour it into your standalone mixer and let it blend until the butter and buttermilk separate. There's no need to stand close by — it'll take five minutes or so for the clumps of butter to form, and then, you're good to go. Pour out the buttermilk into a storage container, rinse and dry your butter, and you're ready to slather it into a hot piece of homemade bread.

Want to amp up the flavor? When it comes to mix-ins, you can get creative (and don't forget, you can always separate your butter to infuse several different flavors into portions of each batch). If you're looking for a sweet option (like the beloved butter at Texas Roadhouse), try adding honey and a bit of salt. Looking to create something to slather on French bread to accompany your spaghetti? Mix in roasted garlic, salt, pepper, and chopped parsley to create the perfect garlic bread spread.