The Simple Jacques Pépin-Approved Brine For Delicious Roast Chicken

Even the most basic, foolproof roast chicken recipe needs a brine. It adds flavor and ensures you get a tender final product. The typical process for brining involves placing the chicken in a solution of salt and water, but "Salt Fat Acid Heat" author Samin Nosrat uses a different method — and it works. Nosrat once used extra roast chicken she brined with her secret weapon for a friend who was hosting legendary French chef Jacques Pépin for a picnic. Later that night, Pépin texted her personally to say how delicious her meal was.

You may not be serving a celebrity chef, but you can get Nosrat's results at home by soaking your chicken in her signature ingredient: buttermilk. That's right. It's just a buttermilk brine like the commonly used to elevate their fried chicken.

Obviously, there's a major difference between water and buttermilk, the fermented leftover dairy product of butter churning. Buttermilk adds tanginess and tenderness to the brine. The lactic acid in buttermilk works as a tenderizer by breaking down collagen proteins that provide structure in the muscle tissue. That's why marinades need an acid like vinegar. Then, the sugar in buttermilk helps crisp and brown the chicken skin. But even with buttermilk, you still need the salt, which breaks down a different protein called myosin, which plays a role in muscle contraction. The salt helps the bird retain liquid via osmosis making for a juicier roast.