King Vs Sockeye Salmon: Is There A Difference?

If you've ever visited your local fishmonger to pick up a few cuts of salmon for dinner, you've probably noticed that this succulent fish comes in a surprising number of varieties. All salmon is packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients, but there are some big differences between species when it comes to size, flavor, and texture. Two of the most popular types of salmon that you're likely to come across are king and sockeye. In order to pick out the best salmon at the grocery store, it helps to know the differences between these fish.

Despite the fact that both sockeye and king salmon are native to the frigid waters of the Pacific Northwest and that they are very nutritious, there are few other similarities between these species. Perhaps the biggest difference (literally) is their size. King salmon can range anywhere from to 10 to 30 pounds or more, while sockeye salmon weighs in at only four to eight pounds. There's also a large price discrepancy between king and sockeye salmon due to a number of different factors.