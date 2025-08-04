The Easiest Way To Pit Your Olives Without An Olive Pitter

From salads to pasta, from pizzas to wraps, olives add a bold, briny flavor to your dishes that might not be for everyone, but it's safe to say that the olive family has a committed fan base. Though fresh olives are inedible as they are overly bitter and unpleasant to taste, the cured and brined olives that you can find on grocery store shelves or fresh outdoor markets in the Mediterranean are pantry staples in almost every olive-loving household. However, when you buy olives with the pits intact, removing the pits can be a hassle, to put it mildly. Unlike cherry pits, which can easily be removed using household tools like paper clips and chopsticks, some olives cling onto their pits more effectively. This is why even a dedicated olive pitter might not be worth the money.

Fortunately, there are handy kitchen hacks that make removing stubborn pits quick and easy, using what you already have at home. All you need is a conventional chef's knife. Simply place the olives on a flat surface like a cutting board and carefully press down the flat side of the chef's knife to break the olive flesh open. Now, you can easily pull out the pit with your hands. This technique works for most types of olive varieties, and you can handle multiple olives at a time. Whether you're making a simple snack board or whipping up a hearty meal, this olive hack eases the prep process without the need of any special gadgets.