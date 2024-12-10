For Better Bean Salads, There's An Extra Step You Should Take
There are tons of different types of salad out there. First, you have your leafy, green salads including a Caesar salad with a spicy Sriracha dressing or a Cobb salad loaded with hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon. Then there are rich, creamy preparations like herbed potato salad, egg salad, or tuna salad with everything bagel seasoning, which could be served with crackers, lettuce wraps, or made into a sandwich. The list goes on to include fruit salad, quirky 1950s foods like Jell-O and ambrosia salads, and taco salad. But what do all of these varieties have in common? They feature a mixture of different ingredients. That said, bean salad is exactly what it sounds like: all beans. But even so, it can be transformed with one extra crispy step.
Bean salad is a common vegetarian dish that's often composed of a mixture of black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, green beans, and pinto beans. The salad is then tossed with a light, herby vinaigrette. Sometimes, ingredients like diced cucumbers, capers, onions, bell pepper, and celery can be added for extra flavor and texture. The dish is perfect for potlucks, lunch, dinners, or meal prep since it's quick to throw together and highly customizable. But if you're looking to add some variety to your bean salad, add crispy beans into the mix.
How to make crispy beans for your salad
If you're wondering why you should try crispy beans, the answer is simple. They work in the same way that croutons add crunch and flavor to a leafy salad, while soaking up the delicious dressing. Crispy beans can also be seasoned to your liking which can bring new flavors into the mix. For instance, you can stick to fresh herbs, or you can toss the beans in a barbecue rub for a smoky finish.
Crispy beans only take a few minutes to make. Starting with canned or homemade cooked beans, rinse and pat them dry to remove any extra moisture that could keep them from reaching ultimate crispiness. After tossing the beans with oil and your seasonings of choice, bake them at around 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. You can even replicate this recipe in an air fryer. Once they're finished, the crispy beans are ready to be added to your salad. If you're meal prepping the dish, keep the crispy beans separate until you're ready to eat; Once the beans hit the salad, they will absorb the surrounding liquids. Just like croutons, crispy beans can be sprinkled on top of your dish and stirred in at mealtime.