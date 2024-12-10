For Better Bean Salads, There's An Extra Step You Should Take

There are tons of different types of salad out there. First, you have your leafy, green salads including a Caesar salad with a spicy Sriracha dressing or a Cobb salad loaded with hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon. Then there are rich, creamy preparations like herbed potato salad, egg salad, or tuna salad with everything bagel seasoning, which could be served with crackers, lettuce wraps, or made into a sandwich. The list goes on to include fruit salad, quirky 1950s foods like Jell-O and ambrosia salads, and taco salad. But what do all of these varieties have in common? They feature a mixture of different ingredients. That said, bean salad is exactly what it sounds like: all beans. But even so, it can be transformed with one extra crispy step.

Bean salad is a common vegetarian dish that's often composed of a mixture of black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, green beans, and pinto beans. The salad is then tossed with a light, herby vinaigrette. Sometimes, ingredients like diced cucumbers, capers, onions, bell pepper, and celery can be added for extra flavor and texture. The dish is perfect for potlucks, lunch, dinners, or meal prep since it's quick to throw together and highly customizable. But if you're looking to add some variety to your bean salad, add crispy beans into the mix.