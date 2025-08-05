The Pizza Buffet Chain Where Kids Still Eat Free On Tuesdays
Dining out has become noticeably more expensive in recent years. It used to be a relief to skip cooking and dine out with the kids, but these days the bill can really take the fun out of it. When we ranked the best chain restaurant kids' menus, the top spots weren't about gourmet eats for little ones, but about real value. The only thing better than a value-packed kids' meal is a free one.
Yes, there are still chain restaurants that offer free kids' meals, and one of the standouts is the Midwestern pizza buffet chain Pizza Ranch. Without the freebie, Pizza Ranch already offers great value. The chain is famous for its sprawling buffet, complete with various pizzas, salads, chicken tenders, desserts, and sides like fries and mashed potatoes. At many locations, this buffet costs $1 per year of age for kids over 3, which is definitely a deal. There are also à la carte options like whole pizza pies, chicken wings, biscuits, and more.
The real big deal happens on Tuesday evenings, when kids get to chow down on this buffet free of charge. The only restriction is that only one child per paying adult can eat free, but otherwise, it's free reign over that tasty pizza!
A pizza buffet chain built for families
Pizza Ranch isn't just a pizza buffet chain; it's designed to make dining out easy (and affordable) for families. Kids 12 and under eat free on Tuesdays, but kids aged 3 and under eat free every single day, which makes it a go-to for parents with toddlers. The buffet itself is a win for picky eaters: soft-crusted pizza, mashed potatoes, cooked veggies, chicken, pasta, and sweet desserts like the famous Cactus Bread. From little ones in high chairs to the ones signing the bill, a buffet like this means that there's something for everyone at the table — some might even consider it one of the best buffets around the country.
Some Pizza Ranch locations go the extra mile with a FunZone arcade, perfect for burning off post-pizza energy and letting mom and dad sit back. On Mondays, the chain offers half-price play at the arcade (at participating locations), and throughout the week there are other deals like value "Packs" that bundle entrees, appetizers, and desserts, plus a rewards program that keeps the savings coming. Pizza Ranch also offers a daily senior buffet discount, which means the whole family can dine out with at least a little extra break on the bill.