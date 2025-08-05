The Pizza Buffet Chain Where Kids Still Eat Free On Tuesdays

Dining out has become noticeably more expensive in recent years. It used to be a relief to skip cooking and dine out with the kids, but these days the bill can really take the fun out of it. When we ranked the best chain restaurant kids' menus, the top spots weren't about gourmet eats for little ones, but about real value. The only thing better than a value-packed kids' meal is a free one.

Yes, there are still chain restaurants that offer free kids' meals, and one of the standouts is the Midwestern pizza buffet chain Pizza Ranch. Without the freebie, Pizza Ranch already offers great value. The chain is famous for its sprawling buffet, complete with various pizzas, salads, chicken tenders, desserts, and sides like fries and mashed potatoes. At many locations, this buffet costs $1 per year of age for kids over 3, which is definitely a deal. There are also à la carte options like whole pizza pies, chicken wings, biscuits, and more.

The real big deal happens on Tuesday evenings, when kids get to chow down on this buffet free of charge. The only restriction is that only one child per paying adult can eat free, but otherwise, it's free reign over that tasty pizza!