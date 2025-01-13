Why You Should Be On The Lookout For Trader Joe's Diamond Reserve Wine
If you're on the hunt for an affordable bottle of wine, you've probably hit your local Trader Joe's. Lovingly known as "Two Buck Chuck" because it once sold for as little as two dollars, the store's Charles Shaw line carries some of the most inexpensive, yet quality bottles of wine. And it's not exclusive to just the Shaw brand. Bottles like popular Espiral Vinho Verde, a crisp, slightly bubbly white wine, has some of the best value at just five dollars. So, it's clear you can come away with a deal, but not many people know that Trader Joe's actually carries higher profile "Reserve" wines. These might be the best steal yet — if you can find them, that is. Next time you're at TJ's, keep your eyes open for a bottle from the exclusive Diamond Reserve tier wines.
The private label, higher-end wines at Trader Joe's are broken into four tiers: Petite Reserve, Grand Reserve, Platinum Reserve, and, at the very top, Diamond Reserve label, which will run you about $20 a bottle. These are typically made from the highest-quality grapes and may be older vintages, meaning there's a good chance that better flavors and complexity have been unlocked with age. These wines are said to be sourced from some of the best wine-growing regions. True, the exact winemaker and vineyard aren't listed, but that actually helps to keep costs low. According to episode 81 of the Inside Trader Joe's Podcast, this is due in-part to the relationships TJ's has cultivated with various growers, but more than anything, by keeping the exact details vague there's no need for marketing and branding costs. All to say, you're probably getting a solid bottle of wine that likely sells elsewhere for far more.
Some of the best Diamond Reserve varietals
It's likely that any Diamond Reserve bottle wine you pick up will be something special, but there are a few particular bottles that stand out. The Diamond Reserve Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon is an extremely fine red you can snag at that reasonable $20 price point. The most recent vintage is their 2022, and it's a dry, smooth cabernet with notes of dark fruit like plum and cherry, vanilla, and a hint of spice. Although it's a fairly young wine, allowing it time to breathe in a decanter will unlock the aromas and tasting notes. The 2019 Diamond Reserve Pauillac, a bordeaux blend, is another gem if you can find it on the shelves. It's an earthy red with notes of blackberry, along with a bit of an oaky bend.
The top reason you have to keep your eyes peeled for these wines? They are offered for a limited time and in smaller quantities than their other bottles. TJ's even prohibits customers from adding the Diamond Reserve line to their online shopping lists because its availability is so limited. Your best bet is to try and check out a larger store and ask your local Trader Joe's employee for word on when the next shipment might drop.