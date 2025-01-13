Why You Should Be On The Lookout For Trader Joe's Diamond Reserve Wine

If you're on the hunt for an affordable bottle of wine, you've probably hit your local Trader Joe's. Lovingly known as "Two Buck Chuck" because it once sold for as little as two dollars, the store's Charles Shaw line carries some of the most inexpensive, yet quality bottles of wine. And it's not exclusive to just the Shaw brand. Bottles like popular Espiral Vinho Verde, a crisp, slightly bubbly white wine, has some of the best value at just five dollars. So, it's clear you can come away with a deal, but not many people know that Trader Joe's actually carries higher profile "Reserve" wines. These might be the best steal yet — if you can find them, that is. Next time you're at TJ's, keep your eyes open for a bottle from the exclusive Diamond Reserve tier wines.

The private label, higher-end wines at Trader Joe's are broken into four tiers: Petite Reserve, Grand Reserve, Platinum Reserve, and, at the very top, Diamond Reserve label, which will run you about $20 a bottle. These are typically made from the highest-quality grapes and may be older vintages, meaning there's a good chance that better flavors and complexity have been unlocked with age. These wines are said to be sourced from some of the best wine-growing regions. True, the exact winemaker and vineyard aren't listed, but that actually helps to keep costs low. According to episode 81 of the Inside Trader Joe's Podcast, this is due in-part to the relationships TJ's has cultivated with various growers, but more than anything, by keeping the exact details vague there's no need for marketing and branding costs. All to say, you're probably getting a solid bottle of wine that likely sells elsewhere for far more.