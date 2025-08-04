The One Watermelon-Cutting Rule Martha Stewart Swears By
Biting into juicy, sweet watermelon is one of summer's many luxuries, and perhaps one of the tastiest ways to stay hydrated all season long. With summer in full swing and watermelon season at its peak, every bite is a refreshing counter to the brutal heat. From looking for a distinct webbing pattern to determine sweetness to the two-finger test as an indication for how juicy the fruit is, choosing the perfect watermelon is an art that boils down to an intricate balance of various factors. Once you've secured the prized goods, the next arduous task at hand is cutting up the mighty fruit. Grab your largest chef's knife and gear up to serve slices of watermelon like a pro with this effortless hack, which even homemaking royalty and expert Martha Stewart swears by.
The trick is to work with cold watermelon, letting it sit in the fridge to cool before cutting into it. This might seem odd since storing watermelon at room temperature is one of the several storage tips to make it last longer. While long-term storage in the fridge can impact the texture and flavor of the watermelon, giving it a few hours to get nice and cold won't negatively affect the gastronomic experience. On the contrary, it can enhance every bite with a burst of juicy, sweet goodness because the polysaccharides, which are one of the most abundant carbohydrates present in food, become sturdier. As a result, the watermelon is much easier to cut into, while keeping all the juicy flavors retained in the flesh rather than spilling onto the cutting board, so you can savor the season's bounty thanks to a little help from your good old refrigerator.
Some of the best ways to cut watermelon
Now that you're equipped with the pointers to pick the best watermelon and a handy hack to cut the fruit for optimal enjoyment, it's time to figure out the best way to cut it based on how you plan to serve it for the occasion at hand. Triangular wedges are a classic, straightforward option for setting out watermelon on an eye-catching fruit platter, whether served at a casual backyard barbecue or an elegant event. Just make sure that the slices are of even thickness, and you're good to go.
Another viral, game-changing hack is to cut watermelon into thick, stick-like spears while leaving the tough rind intact. This is a fantastic choice for large gatherings where you don't want too many hands touching the fruit, and the flesh of the fruit stays protected from the external elements. Simply slice the watermelon in half, place it cut-side down, and make vertical and horizontal cuts like a grid. This will create long rectangular pieces that are easy to hold and enjoy. Taking a trick out of plant-based, sustainable, Food Network chef Priyanka Naik's book, you can freeze these watermelon "fries" for a healthy, summery popsicle (via Instagram).
For a summer fruit salad, smoothies, bite-size snacking, or to freeze the watermelon for another day, cubing is the way to go. You can also diversify your presentation by using a melon baller to shape the fruit into spheres, and even use them as a cocktail garnish. For the little kids, keep things interesting by using cookie cutters to create unique shapes that make their serving of hydrating fruit more fun.