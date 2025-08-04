The One Watermelon-Cutting Rule Martha Stewart Swears By

Biting into juicy, sweet watermelon is one of summer's many luxuries, and perhaps one of the tastiest ways to stay hydrated all season long. With summer in full swing and watermelon season at its peak, every bite is a refreshing counter to the brutal heat. From looking for a distinct webbing pattern to determine sweetness to the two-finger test as an indication for how juicy the fruit is, choosing the perfect watermelon is an art that boils down to an intricate balance of various factors. Once you've secured the prized goods, the next arduous task at hand is cutting up the mighty fruit. Grab your largest chef's knife and gear up to serve slices of watermelon like a pro with this effortless hack, which even homemaking royalty and expert Martha Stewart swears by.

The trick is to work with cold watermelon, letting it sit in the fridge to cool before cutting into it. This might seem odd since storing watermelon at room temperature is one of the several storage tips to make it last longer. While long-term storage in the fridge can impact the texture and flavor of the watermelon, giving it a few hours to get nice and cold won't negatively affect the gastronomic experience. On the contrary, it can enhance every bite with a burst of juicy, sweet goodness because the polysaccharides, which are one of the most abundant carbohydrates present in food, become sturdier. As a result, the watermelon is much easier to cut into, while keeping all the juicy flavors retained in the flesh rather than spilling onto the cutting board, so you can savor the season's bounty thanks to a little help from your good old refrigerator.