Is Breakfast Served All Day At Subway?

Subway might be best known for its foot-long subs and meal deals — we love the pepperoni and meatball sub — but if you're craving eggs, you're in luck: the chain actually serves breakfast, too. If you didn't know that, then you're not alone. The brand notoriously flopped with advertising its breakfast offerings, but depending on your location, you might be able to get it all day. Most Subway restaurants stop serving breakfast between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., but if you call ahead to your nearest restaurant, you might find that it's served until a different time. Subway restaurants are franchised, meaning every location makes its own hours, including breakfast hours, so it's best to call first.

Subway serves a selection of flatbreads and wraps for breakfast, which fit its handheld sandwich theme. The restaurant doesn't have any traditional sit-down breakfast options, but you can get things like a steak, egg, and cheese flatbread or a bacon, egg, and cheese wrap. If you're not in the mood for breakfast, you can order sandwiches and snacks all day, though this may vary by location.