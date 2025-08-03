Is Breakfast Served All Day At Subway?
Subway might be best known for its foot-long subs and meal deals — we love the pepperoni and meatball sub — but if you're craving eggs, you're in luck: the chain actually serves breakfast, too. If you didn't know that, then you're not alone. The brand notoriously flopped with advertising its breakfast offerings, but depending on your location, you might be able to get it all day. Most Subway restaurants stop serving breakfast between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., but if you call ahead to your nearest restaurant, you might find that it's served until a different time. Subway restaurants are franchised, meaning every location makes its own hours, including breakfast hours, so it's best to call first.
Subway serves a selection of flatbreads and wraps for breakfast, which fit its handheld sandwich theme. The restaurant doesn't have any traditional sit-down breakfast options, but you can get things like a steak, egg, and cheese flatbread or a bacon, egg, and cheese wrap. If you're not in the mood for breakfast, you can order sandwiches and snacks all day, though this may vary by location.
How to upgrade your Subway breakfast
There are plenty of unexpected ways to upgrade your Subway sandwich, and with many Subway locations serving sandwiches all day, you can also customize your breakfast wrap or flatbread with additional sauces or toppings that you'd get on a sandwich (though it's up to the store and employee whether they want to heed your requests). One Reddit user suggested adding sriracha and tzatziki sauce to their breakfast. Another user recommends ordering the steak, egg, and cheese flatbread and enhancing it with Swiss, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle, as well as green peppers. One more potential combination: the ham and cheese with pepper jack, onions, spinach, and sweet peppers.
It seems that customizing your Subway breakfast is pretty common, as Reddit users have some interesting add-ons and often request multiple additional ingredients. On another Reddit thread, a user suggests rebuilding the ham and cheese flatbread by subbing out the ham for salami and pepperoni, then adding peppercorn ranch. If you're craving these breakfast options later in the day, it's worth calling around to a handful of Subways; don't assume nearby locations all have the same breakfast hours.