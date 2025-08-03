Believe It Or Not, There Are Still A Couple Of Arthur Treacher's Locations Left
Super-crunchy chicken, oniony hush puppies, and of course, a decadent baked potato bar — those of us who are old enough to remember birthday parties at Chuck-E-Cheese also remember the fried glory offered by Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips. While you may remember visiting an Arthur Treacher's growing up, it's unlikely that you've seen one in decades (unless you happen to live in Northeastern Ohio). There are currently three Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips locations that continue to offer the full menu. With locations in Cuyahoga Falls, Garfield Heights, and Cleveland Heights, the remaining Arthur Treacher's restaurants are continuing to serve up freshly battered fish, chicken, and more.
Arthur Treacher's has had a tough go of it since the chain's inception in 1969. Dave Thomas — yes, the same Dave Thomas of Wendy's fame — helped the first Arthur Treacher's restaurant launch in Columbus, Ohio, prior to starting Wendy's. At one point, there were 826 Arthur Treacher's locations nationwide. Today, that number has dwindled to just three restaurants, with one (at the time of this writing) potentially slated for opening.
What was Arthur Treacher's?
Similar to Long John Silver's, Arthur Treacher's was a mainstay of the quick-service market in the '70s and '80s. Named for a British actor who starred in "Mary Poppins," the restaurant offers freshly fried fish fast. Customers ordered and paid at the counter, and food was then delivered to the table. Chicken tenders, shrimp, and fish fillets were all dipped in a thick batter that had a super-crispy result, offering a crunch similar to that of a potato chip. In addition to the chicken and fish, Arthur Treacher's offered the fish-fry staple known as hush puppies (fried, seasoned cornmeal batter balls with a crunchy shell). Fries — referred to as chips as a nod to the original recipe developed by Malin's of London — were served piping hot, and a bottle of malt vinegar sat on each table, waiting to elevate fries to the next level.
Many locations offered a baked potato bar (which you should absolutely create for your next party, by the way), where diners could load up their spuds with liquid cheese, chives, sour cream, and, of course, bacon. While it's unclear if the potato bar is still a feature at the remaining Arthur Treacher's locations, other aspects of the menu have remained unchanged throughout the years.
Is Arthur Treacher's making a comeback?
Hushpuppy lovers, rejoice — it appears as though Arthur Treacher's may be making a comeback. While the Garfield Heights and Cuyahoga Falls locations were the only remaining, full-menu Arthur Treacher's restaurants in the country as recently as 2024, things are starting to look up for the chain.
According to a Columbus Business First article from June 2025, there's a new Arthur Treacher's location in the works in Columbus, Ohio. This location has an interesting history. The building was one of the original Arthur Treacher's stores and was bought out by Marino's, a family-run seafood restaurant, more than three decades ago. The location has, it appears, been slated to become Arthur Treacher's once more. If this pans out, it will offer fans of the restaurant the chance to experience the nostalgia of walking into a building and feeling like they've gone back in time.
While it's hard to say whether the brand will see a full resurgence, fans should be hopeful — the new locations are gaining traction. Reviewers say that the fish, chips, chicken, and hush puppies taste the same as they remember from decades ago.