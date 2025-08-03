Believe It Or Not, There Are Still A Couple Of Arthur Treacher's Locations Left

Super-crunchy chicken, oniony hush puppies, and of course, a decadent baked potato bar — those of us who are old enough to remember birthday parties at Chuck-E-Cheese also remember the fried glory offered by Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips. While you may remember visiting an Arthur Treacher's growing up, it's unlikely that you've seen one in decades (unless you happen to live in Northeastern Ohio). There are currently three Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips locations that continue to offer the full menu. With locations in Cuyahoga Falls, Garfield Heights, and Cleveland Heights, the remaining Arthur Treacher's restaurants are continuing to serve up freshly battered fish, chicken, and more.

Arthur Treacher's has had a tough go of it since the chain's inception in 1969. Dave Thomas — yes, the same Dave Thomas of Wendy's fame — helped the first Arthur Treacher's restaurant launch in Columbus, Ohio, prior to starting Wendy's. At one point, there were 826 Arthur Treacher's locations nationwide. Today, that number has dwindled to just three restaurants, with one (at the time of this writing) potentially slated for opening.