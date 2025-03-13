Why Your Next Party Should Absolutely Have A Potato Bar

Once you've chosen your potatoes and topping options, you need to set everything up in a way that maintains organization. The best way to do this is to create an assembly line. For ease, make all of the potatoes in advance. Set the fries in a tray over a food warmer or the baked potatoes to rest in a warm slow cooker. And make sure you follow good recipes for each and that you know how to make the best baked potato — a crispy skin and moist interior is key.

Keep the potatoes and plates right at the front of the line, then follow it with an assembly line of how people would normally layer their potatoes. Shredded cheeses and cheese sauce first, followed by meats, then veggies, then any extra garnishes or dolloped toppings, such as green onions and sour cream, which might go on last. In that order, people won't be reaching back or getting out of line.

Place utensils and napkins at the end of the line. If someone drops a fork or needs a second napkin while eating, they don't have to squeeze in between guests who are building their potatoes. Make sure to follow general food safety rules and refrigerate perishable foods within two hours at room temperature, per USDA standards — and by the end of the night, the potato party just might be a new tradition.