The Delicious Ingredient You Should Actually Avoid For Better Cinnamon Rolls

As with most pastries, butter is an essential ingredient for gooey, decadently rich cinnamon rolls. But just like pie crusts and croissants — where your butter needs to be quite cold so that it melds with your dough, as opposed to leaking out or evaporating completely in the oven — hot or even warm butter can completely sabotage your cinnamon rolls' bake.

Unfortunately, to save time, many recipes recommend melting a stick of butter, then immediately pouring it over your large rectangle of rolled out dough. Once saturated, you then add your favorite type of cinnamon (and lots of it), sugar, and any other spices to flavor your rolls, like a dash of clove or nutmeg. But one issue with this method becomes immediately apparent.

As you start rolling up your dough into a log, moving slowly back and forth like an old-school typewriter, the melted butter starts escaping out either end, taking its own delicious flavor and that of your added sugar and spices with it. Your rolls then go into the oven without some of the critical butter that they need. Plus, hot, already melted butter disappears quickly in the oven and can't provide that extra crisp, caramelized crunch to the inside layers of your rolls.