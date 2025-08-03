The Times Gas Stations Stop Selling Alcohol In Each State

The United States government has a relationship with alcohol that can best be described as "on the rocks." Ever since the Prohibition laws of the 1920s were lifted, every state has developed its own unique approach to legislating alcohol consumption, even down to the district. For example, Nevada is quite relaxed with its retail hours compared to Maryland, which doesn't allow gas stations to sell alcohol at all, and Texas, which is picky about when it sells beer.

Generally, many states have a weekday cut-off time between midnight and 2 a.m. for the sale of off-premises alcohol at grocery stores and gas stations. Off-premises alcoholic beverages are those that can be purchased and taken with you (e.g., a sealed pack of beer cans), whereas on-premises alcoholic beverages are those served at bars and restaurants (e.g., cocktails and shots). Although there aren't always specific laws governing the time a gas station must stop selling alcohol, we've compiled a list that breaks down the average cut-off by state, including the District of Columbia.

This list serves as a general guide for gas station cut-offs during an average week, but it may not fully encompass the policies of individual gas stations or the laws of each state. Times marked with an asterisk (*) may have notable exceptions regarding drinking times, holidays, or types of alcohol consumed. Always check the policies of your local gas station or liquor store for clarification.