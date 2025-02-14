Why Texas Is Fussy About What Time Of Day It Sells Beer

Buying and selling alcohol is different in every state. Some states, such as New Jersey, don't let you buy liquor in supermarkets or convenience stores. In New York, beer and spirits such as vodka can't be sold in the same store. And in Texas, there are various cutoff times for beer sales — depending on the day — thanks to something called blue laws. Spoiler alert: You can't buy beer from a liquor store on Sundays, but there are some loopholes that allow for its purchase through other retailers.

Generally speaking, blue laws are laws or ordinances that prohibit certain activities at certain times. They pertain to both commercial and entertainment purposes and can limit anything in that realm, such as alcohol sales or clothing sales. Blue laws are typically in effect on Sundays, and in Texas, blue laws are rooted in religious history. They were originally put in place to ban the sale of alcohol, including beer, on Sundays in order to keep Sunday as a religious day of rest. Texas once had blue laws on all kinds of entertainment sales, including books and clothing, but alcohol is one of just two restrictions that remain in effect today (the other one, interestingly, is car sales) from the laws' enactment in 1961.