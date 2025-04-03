Taste Isn't The Only Sense That Matters When Exploring Whiskey

A formal culinary exploration is called a tasting (think wine tasting or cake tasting), so it stands to reason that you would assume the most important sense at a whiskey tasting is, well, taste. However, if you only focus on the whiskey once it reaches your lips, you'll be missing out on the full experience and you won't be able to truly appreciate the spirit in the way a tasting allows. Don't misunderstand: taste is essential when enjoying your whiskey. The tasting isn't complete until your tongue gets around the flavors and complexity of the drink, and the hints of vanilla, black pepper, or oak that are left behind. But to avoid one of the mistakes everyone makes when tasting whiskey, be aware that the spirit's story doesn't start with taste. It begins with sight and smell.

Okay, it actually begins by pouring whiskey into a glass. When you're tasting whiskey and not just drinking it, the glass you choose does matter, as the shape can impact how the whiskey tastes and smells and glasses with wide mouths can let too much aroma escape. Traditionally, whiskey is tasted in a copita glass, which is stemmed and looks like a sherry glass or a tiny wine glass. If you have one on hand, you can also use the small, tulip-shaped Glencairn glass — or, barring all that, a normal wine glass. Once the dram is poured, hold your whiskey glass just right and set your sights on its color and appearance.