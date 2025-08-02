The Big-Batch Bourbon-Based Frozen Cocktail That's Perfect For Hot Summer Days
If you grew up in the South, you can attest to just how hot it can get in the middle of summer. But that has never stopped us, or our friends, from a good get together. Whether it's a barbecue or just sitting on the porch complaining about how hot it is, a prerequisite for this is a tasty and cold cocktail — the colder the better — and the bourbon slush fits the bill to a tee. It contains tea, lemonade, orange juice concentrates, and, of course, bourbon (some recipes also include sugar).
There are a lot of cocktails that are better frozen, including rum punch or a Miami Vice, but there are few that incorporate black tea — and fewer still that are this simple to throw together. The addition of tea definitely gives this cocktail sweet tea vibes, helping to anchor it in a Southern tradition. Bourbon slush is an easy, make-ahead drink that keeps the party rolling, no matter the temperature outside. You just need a bit of planning since it has to be made in advance and sit in your freezer overnight. Plus, there are a few other tricks to making this delicious summer drink really shine.
What to know about the bourbon slush
Let's start with the bourbon. Because this cocktail has some pretty flavorful ingredients (iced tea and a can each of lemonade and orange juice concentrate), don't use a pricey bourbon. It's not really the star of the show. Choose a bottom-shelf bourbon worth buying, such as Evan Williams black label. You can also change up the spirit; Canadian whisky or a spiced rum would definitely work. Also, try switching up the kind of juice concentrates; pineapple-orange or a berry blend make for a twist on the classic.
The tea is also key. Use unsweetened tea since you're likely adding sugar (some recipes call for as much as 2 cups) and you don't want to make it cloyingly sweet. The amount of tea you choose to use also affects the flavor. We've seen tea-heavy versions and others that use less tea and add water into the mix for a more citrus-heavy version. Make sure you also give yourself enough time to make the drink. It requires a minimum of six hours and as much as 12 hours in the freezer to get the right consistency. Finish it off with either ginger ale or lemon-lime soda, which you add just before serving (you can also just serve it as-is). Your party guests should be less inclined to complain about the weather while they're sipping this Southern classic.