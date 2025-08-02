The Big-Batch Bourbon-Based Frozen Cocktail That's Perfect For Hot Summer Days

If you grew up in the South, you can attest to just how hot it can get in the middle of summer. But that has never stopped us, or our friends, from a good get together. Whether it's a barbecue or just sitting on the porch complaining about how hot it is, a prerequisite for this is a tasty and cold cocktail — the colder the better — and the bourbon slush fits the bill to a tee. It contains tea, lemonade, orange juice concentrates, and, of course, bourbon (some recipes also include sugar).

There are a lot of cocktails that are better frozen, including rum punch or a Miami Vice, but there are few that incorporate black tea — and fewer still that are this simple to throw together. The addition of tea definitely gives this cocktail sweet tea vibes, helping to anchor it in a Southern tradition. Bourbon slush is an easy, make-ahead drink that keeps the party rolling, no matter the temperature outside. You just need a bit of planning since it has to be made in advance and sit in your freezer overnight. Plus, there are a few other tricks to making this delicious summer drink really shine.